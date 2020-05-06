Hibs have unveiled the final version of the ‘Thank You NHS’ home strip for next season.

This version is the one players and supporters will wear with pride, to thank our NHS heroes for all of their efforts in the frontline fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The message has been designed in consultation with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, but is aimed at appreciating the efforts of our health service throughout the UK.

The club will be working in partnership with NHS Lothian and Hibernian Community Foundation to deliver a layer of meaningful communications, engagement and community service.

The club has also announced the first home league game will be ‘Thank You NHS Day’ and we will welcome hundreds of NHS staff along as our guests.

On the shirts, supporters will be asked to pay the sum of £5 to have the ‘Thank You NHS’ transfer applied, with all profits being donated to local NHS charity, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation.

Hibs are also planning further fundraising and expect to hand over a six-figure donation to the NHS charity by the end of the season.

In addition, the club is donating a minimum of 100 tickets to NHS staff and other key workers for all home matches, with fans being invited to participate in fundraising to help fund more. Donations to the ticket fund can be made via the club website.

So far the strip has captured the imagination of supporters, and has sold in countries around the world.

Pre-orders are available by visiting the Clubstore website and orders will be fulfilled when the strips arrive in July.

