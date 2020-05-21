Scotland’s 100 hockey clubs have been invited to sign a Club Pledge to keep the sport connected and vibrant throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

With all hockey activity suspended until further notice, Scottish Hockey had to find a way to keep the clubs and players involved in the sport.

And, so far, in just over one week, more than 60 of them have done so, with yet more looking to sign-up during of the month of May.

The initiative is intended to bring the hockey community together and connected, while showcasing the good work being done by some clubs and enabling other clubs to do the same.

Scotland’s hockey club members are being urged to maintain club togetherness and community to help the sport to thrive.

By making the Club Pledge the clubs will:

•Hold weekly club/team online (Zoom/Teams/GoTo) meetings at the time their training session would be.

•Host virtual club social events – online quiz; karaoke; party nights

•Set club challenges to raise money for charity and good causes – for example run 5k and donate £5.

•Profile club members who are on the front line – working in the NHS; carers; supermarket workers; refuse workers etc.

Paul Elliott, Communications Manager at Scottish Hockey, said: “Scotland’s hockey club members are missing the bonds and companionship they get from playing and training with their team mates for the game they love.

“This initiative helps clubs and teams maintain those bonds and keep spirits high in preparation for that time when we can all meet up again on the hockey pitch.

“In the meantime we are hoping that all of our affiliated hockey clubs will make the Club Pledge to maintain the great sense of community and togetherness people enjoy through hockey.

“There’s also an amazing amount of fundraising taking place through Club Pledge, so collectively we will hope to establish the amount of funds that have been raised for good causes right across the country.”

The Club Pledge can be found at https://www.scottish-hockey.org.uk/clubs/club-pledge/

