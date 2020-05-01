Scottish Hockey have confirmed there will be no competitive club hockey competitions played in Scotland until September at the earliest.

And all domestic youth competitions planned for the period up until the end of August have been cancelled. This includes the under-12, under-14 and under- 16 festivals in May and June.

The under-16 National Club Cup, originally postponed in March and April, has also now been cancelled.

A spokesman said the organisation is still considering various options to finish the Premiership, National, Regional and Championship leagues.

A decision has also to be reached on ending cup and plate competitions.

The spokesman added: “The situation is complex and constantly evolving and we will make an announcement on what happens next as soon as possible.”

