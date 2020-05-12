The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after a crow was found caught in an illegal trap in Easthouses Park in Midlothian on 25 April.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident by a local resident who managed to free the bird by removing the trap from around its leg.

Scottish SPCA special investigations unit chief inspector, who cannot be named due to undercover operations, said: “The crow flew off but undoubtedly would have sustained serious injury and is likely to have suffered a slow and painful death.

“The pole trap is usually designed to catch birds of prey and is illegal to use and possess for use in the UK.

“They are primitive, barbaric traps that have no place in modern society. These devices were manufactured at a time when attitudes towards animal welfare were very different.

“We are appealing to the local community to pass on any information relating to a person, or persons, illegally killing birds, particularly birds of prey.

“These traps are unlawful and indiscriminate and will cause unnecessary suffering to any bird or animal caught in them.

“If anyone knows who this device might belong to then we would urge them to phone our animal helpline immediately on 03000 999 999. All calls can be treated confidentially.

“Equally, if anyone spots an illegal trap such as this, or a trap or snare they suspect is illegal, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

