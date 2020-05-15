An investigation is underway after a badly injured dog was found abandoned in a lay-by on the B1377 between East Linton and North Berwick with a wound on his back which had become infected with maggots.

A member of the public alerted the Scottish SPCA but the dog had to be put to sleep as a result of its injuries.

Inspector Emma Phillips said “The male dog was found collapsed with a wound to his back end. He had fly strike and a maggot infestation in the open wound.

“We immediately took him for veterinary attention but the poor boy was suffering so much that the vet made the difficult decision to put him to sleep.

“He was black and white, overweight, and had a green slip collar on. We are hoping someone recognises him as we are keen to speak to the people responsible for the condition he was found in.

“If anyone has any information about who the dog belonged to or how he was abandoned in this way, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Like this: Like Loading...