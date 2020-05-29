A police investigation is ongoing after a 47-year-old man died shortly after being found in a flat in the west side of the city.

Emergency services were called to North Bughtlin Brae this morning following reports of concern for a person.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50am on Friday, May 29, we received reports of a concern for a person within a property on North Bughtlin Brae in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was found in a serious condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

“Enquiries into the circumstances leading to the man’s death are ongoing”

