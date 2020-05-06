A police investigation is underway after the Eliburn Mini Market in Jackson Place, Livingston was extensively damaged by fire around 2.20am on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured and officers are appealing for help to trace the culprits.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie of Police Scotland said: “This fire was set deliberately and we are working to track down whoever is responsible for this crime.

“We have been carrying out enquiries in the local area and we will be viewing CCTV footage from in and around Jackson Place to gather more information.

“At this time I would ask anyone who seen anything suspicious in the area, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Livingston police office through 101.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111.

