Edinburgh cleaning specialists Perfect Clean Ltd has invested £10,000 in state-of-the-art equipment to help ensure city buildings are safe for the return of workers following lockdown.

With Scotland patiently waiting for restrictions to be eased by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Perfect Clean has made the significant outlay in a bid help get the capital back on its feet.

Owner Emilia Ferenc has purchased a range of new machines which will provide specialist Covid-19 disinfectant cleaning services to keep the public and employees safe.

These include special ‘foggers’ to disinfect and decontaminate high-risk touch surfaces such as door handles, rubbish bins, handrails, kitchen surfaces, taps, kettles and toilet flushes. Steam vacuum cleaners which disinfect and decontaminate hard floor surfaces without the use of chemicals, have also been bought.

As part of its investment programme, the company will also now deploy ATP Sanitation Monitoring Systems.

ATP is the energy molecule found in all living (and once-living) cells and the systems allow Perfect Clean to swab test surfaces for Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), to quickly assess their cleanliness, ensuring surfaces are kept hygienic and free from germs or potential infection.

“The Scottish government has made it clear it wants to have businesses operating again as quickly as possible as long as it is safe to do so,” said Emilia, who can count the Hitachi – Craigentinny Rail Maintenance Depot, Heriot-Watt University and Edinburgh University among her clients.

“The arrangements in these workplaces must be safe for them to do so.

“We understand that Edinburgh’s public buildings, facilities and workplaces need enhanced and specialist cleaning measures to support their operations – and in some cases, their reopening – in the coming weeks and months.

“We are here, primed to play our part. As an established Edinburgh cleaning specialist, we want to help protect the people of Edinburgh and help them get back to work safely whenever that may be.

“To support our local public services across Edinburgh and the Lothians we are now providing specialist Covid-19 disinfectant cleaning services, using a range of specialist cleaning equipment to keep employees and the public safe.”

Perfect Clean owner and managing director Emilia Ferenc, staff member Krystian Kienast and some of the new appliances.

Originally from Poland, Emilia moved to Edinburgh 14 years ago.

She established Perfect Clean in 2013 having been general manager for a facilities company and now employs 50 people from her Hill Street headquarters in the city.

Like most company owners, the current crisis has been her toughest challenge but she is determined to see her business emerge stronger than ever.

“We had to put a number of the workforce on furlough at the start but have been able to bring some back as work started to pick up again, which has been good, and hopefully that continues,” she said.

“It has been difficult and very stressful at times. But we are confident in our product and the affordable services we provide and we are here 24/7 for anyone that needs us.”

