Get ready Edinburgh, as Joelato will be delivering gelato and sorbets to Edinburgh on Thursday 21 May 2020.

This is not ice cream. It’s gelato, and it was an idea which only began in business last May.

Joe Sykes who founded the company told us: “Our aim is to provide gelato equal in quality to the very best made in Italy. I received training at Carpigiani Gelato University in Bologna, the world’s most famous gelato school. We are constantly experimenting and developing new flavours.- We source as many of our ingredients from local producers as possible, such as: milk, cream and all of our berries. We make everything in house, such as our salted caramel, honeycomb and infusions. We also grow and use our own herbs.

“We use the very best locally sourced ingredients and make the gelato in Perthshire with local berries. Some of those come from the family farm at Carnoustie, and we use local milk and cream which comes from Perthshire too. Our plan was to do two pop-ups this year, one of which was going to be in Stockbridge on Henderson Row. A lovely friend of ours has just opened a hairdresser there. He offered us space outside his shop. We have a vintage trike with a big freezer on the front and so we snapped up the opportunity.”

Now we will all have to wait until lockdown is over to buy the gelato on the street in Edinburgh, but before then you can order ahead and have it delivered to your front door later this month.

Joelato have just created a flavour called Ferdi’s flavour, from which they donate all the profits to Held In Our Hearts, a charity that provides support to bereaved parents. Ferdi’s flavour is a tribute to our little boy Ferdi, who we tragically lost at 3 days old, towards the end of 2019.

New flavours (and some originals) All 500ml

•Strawberry cream – creamy, fruity and made with local strawberries. £7.50

•Salted caramel – sweet, salty and slightly smoky, our most popular flavour. £7.50

•Vanilla – a classic recipe from Bologna, infused with Madagascan Vanilla and a touch of orange and lemon zest. £7.50

•Rich chocolate – one for serious chocoholics. A rich, full-flavoured and dark milk chocolate gelato. £7.50

•Snickers – back by popular demand! Peanut gelato, rippled with our salted caramel and Belgian chocolate. £8.00

•Ferdi’s flavour*- salted honey gelato sprinkled with our sweet crunchy honeycomb. Made with Perthshire honey. – £8.00

•Coconut Stracciatella – gelato infused with toasted coconut and speckled with Belgian choc chip £7.50

SORBETS – all vegan and dairy free 🌱

•Roasted banana and rum sorbet – brown sugar roasted bananas with a splash of rum. £8.00

•Raspberry and lime sorbet – beautiful local raspberries with a touch of lime juice and zest. An amazing, refreshing combinations. £7.50

•Rhubarb and aperol sorbet – sweet, yet tart. The Aperol really enhances the rhubarb. £7.50

•Chocolate rosemary sorbet – an intense chocolate sorbet. The rosemary, and a touch of salt adds a lovely warmth to the chocolate. £7.50

DM or email your order to joelato.gelato@gmail.com

A time will be given when we will drop off. Joelato can leave the gelato on the doorstep/ drive. Payment can be made via BACS.

There will be a 2 pot minimum order and delivery fee of £3.95

