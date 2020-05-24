Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross admitted that the Edinburgh derbies will be missed should they not take place next season.

Hearts have been relegated after they were bottom of the Premiership when it was called on average points after 30 games however Ann Budge is desperately trying to gain enough support for a reconstruction that would save her club.

She is likely to outline her proposals next week

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: An animated HibsÕ Manager, Jack Ross, as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

At present Hibs players intend starting back at their training ground on 10 June in preparation for an August start which will almost certainly be played behind closed doors.

Whether the Championship starts again this year has yet to be decided but media reports suggest a potential September starts with only 18 games has been discussed.

Ross took over from Paul Heckingbottom in November last year and led Hibs 6th place, one point in front of St Johnstone who had played one game less, an away fixture at Ibrox. An average points calculation however meant that Hibs dropped down to 7th when the season was called.

Hearts were four points behind Hamilton when football was suspended and last week the SPFL officially relegated the Edinburgh side although the club claimed they had been ‘expelled.’

Both sides were due to meet in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup but no date has been fixed for the game. A decision was made that the competition will eventually take place but the winners will now be awarded a European place.

Asked if he will miss the Edinburgh derbies Ross told BBC Sportsound: “Everybody will. It’s a very obvious thing to say.

“I’ve only had experience of two of them as a manager; one good, one bad.

“They are terrific occasions. When the fixture list comes out it’s the game the company with the broadcast rights wants to show. And most people around the country want to see the fixture.

“So if the situation means we won’t have the match, although we may still have it in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, it will be missed.”

Like this: Like Loading...