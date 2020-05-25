Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has written to the Prime Minister urging him to reconsider his support for aide, Dominic Cummings.



In the letter, Ms Jardine urges the Prime Minister to reconsider his position and details concerns of her constituents who have made considerable sacrifices to keep others safe.



The call comes alongside Liberal Democrat demands for an independent inquiry into the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, while several Conservative MPs have also broken cover to call for Dominic Cummings to quit, amid claims he broke coronavirus lockdown rules twice.



Ms Jardine said: “People across Edinburgh West have written to me to tell their stories of incredible sacrifices they’ve made to stop the coronavirus.



“Each minute this scandal is allowed to drag on is another minute the Government is distracted from upscaling Britain’s testing capacity, securing PPE for frontline workers and preventing the tragic deaths in our care homes.



“The Prime Minister must stop defending the indefensible and put the health, wellbeing and economy of our country before efforts to save his adviser.”

