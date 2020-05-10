Transport for Edinburgh’s Cycle Hire Scheme (Just Eat Cycles) have released 100 free annual passes for NHS staff.

These will be made available on the app by using a code and will allow NHS staff free access to bikes available from all the stations in the city including that at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.

NHS employees interested in accessing the 12 month pass should use their NHS email address @nhslothian.scot.nhs.uk or @nhs.net, and send an email to support@edinburghcyclehire.com by June 22nd 2020.

They will then be sent a code to redeem through the Just Eat Cycles app, which is free to download for iOS and Android.

Passes, which cover both e-bikes and pedal bikes, will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.Until 4 July, 2020 the NHS passes will cover the use of e-bikes and pedal bikes for free up to 60 minutes per ride. After the initial two months the pass will revert to a normal annual membership for the remaining ten months. E-Bike trips will then cost 10p per minute.

Just Eat e-bikes. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

George Lowder, Chief Executive of Transport for Edinburgh said:“Transport for Edinburgh are delighted that Transport Scotland have provided funding to allow access to The Edinburgh Cycle Hire Scheme for NHS staff who are fulfilling such vital roles at this time.”

Sustrans Scotland Director, Karen McGregor, said:“In the Covid-19 crisis, cycling can offer a healthy and convenient transportation choice for many. And so long as the 2m social distancing is observed, it can help people keep a safe physical distance from others. We are delighted to be able to provide funding to support NHS staff with their travel during the pandemic.”

Alex Macdonald, General Manager of Just Eat Cycles, said:“We want to thank all NHS employees for their incredible efforts on the frontline. It is a privilege to support these people with free access to e-bikes and pedal bikes during the current crisis – we hope it provides some respite to those working hardest to keep us all safe”.

Council Leader Adam McVey said:“This is a fantastic initiative, which will support NHS staff doing the crucial job of keeping us safe to take advantage of cycling as a healthy way of travelling and exercising. We’re currently working to implement changes around the city to give people more space to stay 2m apart while cycling, and I’m delighted this will also benefit those participating in this scheme.”

Developed in partnership with Sustrans Scotland and Edinburgh Cycle Hire operators Serco, the scheme has been made possible by funding from Transport Scotland through Sustrans’ Partnership programme.

Just Eat e-bikes. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...