Lidl’s fifth Scottish Gin Festival introduces craft spirits to its shelves for the first time.

The promotion celebrates the very best of the nation’s renowned gin distillers.

A selection of the nation’s most unique artisan spirits from distillers including BrewDog and Spirits of Virtue will be available for a limited time during the popular in store festival.



From classic London dry style to fruit flavoured, the festival showcases a collection of unique spirits at great value prices for shoppers to try at home, including Esker Scottish Raspberry Gin and CeroCero Citrus Non Alcoholic Botanical Spirit.



The festival will also feature Shetland Reel’s Ocean Sent – a unique gin inspired by the seas that surround the Shetland Islands, and flavoured with native bladderwrack seaweed – and Old Curiosity’s new Hot Pink Rose Colour Changing Gin.



Paul McQuade, Head of Buying in Scotland said “At Lidl, we remain firmly committed to supporting and championing local producers, and are incredibly proud of our expansive Scottish product range.

“We’re delighted to be launching another collection of quality artisan Scottish gins through our now-famous annual festival, allowing us to showcase craft gins distillers to shoppers across the country, many for the first time, offering unrivalled value and a journey of discovery for gin lovers in Scotland.”



The gins are available at over 100 Lidl stores in Scotland while stocks last from 21 May 2020.

Lidl’s fifth Scottish Gin Festival begins today 21 May 2020

Like this: Like Loading...