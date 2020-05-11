The First Minister appealed to the media today: “Please make it clear to your readers and listeners what the actual situation is in different parts of the UK.”

She explained that confusion arises if politicians or the media are unclear in what people ought to do.

She also pointed out that the duty has never been more onerous on both. She said: “This matters to all of us. If we observe these restrictions, then we will all move more quickly to the day when these restrictions begin to be eased.”

The number of confirmed cases today in Scotland is 13,627, 141 new cases per day, 80 patients in ICU, 1,453 in hospital, and 1,862 total deaths from Covid-19 .

This statement has been made necessary by the apparent divergence in advice in England from the rest of the UK. All devolved governments have said that they will not follow the advice issued by the Prime Minister on Sunday night to Stay Alert, Control the Virus and Save Lives, rather than Stay Home. The Prime Minister was speaking last night in advance of a document being released today at 2 o’clock and also an announcement about changes to measures to be made in Westminster this afternoon.

The First Minister was emphatic today, and at the media briefing yesterday, that the advice in Scotland remains to Stay at Home.

You are now allowed to go out more than once a day for the purposes of exercising, such as walking, running or cycling. But this does not include mingling with people from other households, or sunbathing in parks or on beaches. So if you do sunbathe in a park in Scotland, then expect to be moved on by any police officers on the beat.

Follow our live news here which will give you ideas on how to keep yourselves amused, as well as giving you important updates on coronavirus in Scotland.

Like this: Like Loading...