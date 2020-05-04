This is yet another week during the coronavirus lockdown, and until we get a vaccine we have to continue to suppress the virus with social distancing measures.

Without these measures the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said at the daily media briefing today: “Some of the horrible numbers that I am having to report to you each day would get worse.

“It is about keeping the right balance to keep the virus suppressed.”

Here we bring you not only the numbers and figures but also some ideas of how to keep busy and entertained. Do tell us if you have some good ideas on how to do that.

