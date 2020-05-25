This is the week that lockdown restrictions may be eased.

The First Minister has already said that this week on 28 May 2020, she will issue new guidance on what we all can and cannot do from Friday 29 May.

There is an indication that golf, tennis and bowling may be allowed, along with some other non-contact sports. We may be able to meet with another household while maintaining two metres physical distance. We can go out more than once daily for exercise, but the main message is to stay at home as much as we can.

Here we will bring you some of the facts and figures and also some ideas to keep you entertained.

