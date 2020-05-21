Graham’s The Family Dairy has joined up with Dairy UK, in partnership with the Government, AHDB and Defra to launch a joint-funded £1 million 12-week marketing campaign to champion dairy. The campaign is called #MilkYourMoments

The campaign encourages people to share their special moments of personal connection through their love of milk and dairy products.

Whether it’s savouring a morning frothy latte with family at the breakfast table, a virtual afternoon tea with close friends enjoying home baked scones smothered in butter, to sharing a tub of ice cream with a loved one during a Netflix boxset, milk and dairy has always been there and will support those connections in this time of crisis.

The fully integrated marketing campaign will be delivered via social media channels, outdoor advertising, radio, retail point of sale and on packaging and, for the first time in over a decade, on television. An integral part of the #MilkYourMoments campaign is to create an advert for national television.

Graham’s are asking their customers across Scotland to share and post their own #MyGrahamsMoment via social channels for a ‘money can’t buy’ unique opportunity to be one of the winning Scottish ‘stars’ of this exciting new campaign advert.

This will be televised from June across national television channels.

Robert Graham Snr, Chairman, Graham’s The Family Dairy said: My father started the business with 12 cows back in 1939. Our industry has been through some tough times over those 80 years, but the current situation is unprecedented and as a business and a family of farmers, we are all trying to navigate ourselves as best we can. All our farmers and colleagues continue to rise admirably to these daily challenges, ensuring that food production keeps moving, for the benefit of local communities across Scotland, but we must also ensure that our business and the dairy industry overall benefits in the short and longer term.

“It is at this time we realise and appreciate all the things we may have previously taken for granted, whether that is the presumption that we will always see milk on our supermarket shelves, or most significantly, the importance of our relationships, friends and family. When we are unable to see and have close contact with those we love and care for, it is ever more poignant. That is why I believe everyone will be able to relate to this new consumer campaign, as it is about connecting people through their love and enjoyment of great tasting milk and dairy products.

“Like most parents and grandparents across the country, I miss my family just now. My special ‘milk moments’ as a farmer will always be in the fields with my Jersey Girls, but now things have shifted slightly and as a father and grandfather I very much look forward to seeing my grandchildren’s faces on video calls as we enjoy a milky hot chocolate ‘together’. These cherished family moments are incredibly important to me, especially at this time.”

To be in with a chance of winning a prize, including the exclusive Scottish ‘star’ spot on the national television advert, as well as a monthly bundle of Graham’s dairy products for one year, share all your #MyGrahamsMoment stories and images via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

For further information on how to get involved and share your special dairy moments of personal connection, in support of our Scottish Dairy industry as part of #MilkYourMoments campaign, please visit www.grahamsfamilydairy.com

