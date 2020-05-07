The council by-election in Craigentinny/Duddingston which would have been held this month was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new date has now been set for the council seat to be contested on 12 November 2020.

Returning Officer for Edinburgh Andrew Kerr said: “In compliance with national guidance, and in order to protect the health and safety of the public and staff, the Council by-election to fill the Craigentinny/Duddingston vacancy was postponed from 21 May. The new date for the by-election will now be 12 November.”

We have so far only met Elaine Ford, the Liberal Democrat candidate. If you are nominated by another party do let us know and we will arrange to interview you as soon as possible.

The vacancy at Craigentinny/Duddingston came after former councillor Ian Campbell resigned due to ill health. There are three other councillors in the four member ward: John McLellan, Alex Staniforth and Joan Griffiths.

Like this: Like Loading...