NEW DIRECTOR OF COLLECTION AND RESEARCH

The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) has announced the appointment of Dr Line Clausen Pedersen as their new Director of Collection and Research.

Dr Clausen Pedersen is an independent scholar and curator.

From 2003 to 2019, she was employed in various curatorial roles at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptothek (NCG) in Copenhagen, most recently as Head of the Modern Collection (from 2010).

The NCG is one of Denmark’s leading museums and displays a world-renowned collection of 19th-century painting and sculpture as well as Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art.

In her new role at NGS, Dr Clausen Pedersen will be responsible for leading on all aspects of the development, interpretation, research and display of Scotland’s national art collection. She takes over the role from Professor Christopher Breward who was recently appointed Director of the National Museum of Scotland.

Educated in Copenhagen, London, and Florence, Dr Clausen Pedersen has been responsible for numerous international exhibitions and publications including, for example, exhibitions on Bonnard, Gauguin, Degas and Man Ray. As part of the Directorate at NCG she was responsible for leading curatorial strategic development and created innovative approaches to permanent collections, including extensive new installations and co-operation across departments.

In addition, she was also responsible for several significant acquisitions, fundraising, and new international institutional collaborations. Pedersen is currently working on a Getty Research project involving technical art history and cross-disciplinary research, on Degas and reproduction. She is also a curatorial consultant for a Croatian/Italian exhibition project on treasures from a Venetian 16th-century shipwreck.

Sir John Leighton, Director-General, said:”We began the search for our next Director of Collection and Research last October and we are thrilled to have a new director with an international vision and reputation. Throughout her career, Line Clausen Pedersen has shown strong leadership in developing the museum craft to the highest international levels, connecting research, exhibitions, and permanent collections. We are delighted to welcome her to our Leadership Team.”

Dr Pedersen said: “The NGS is a magnificent institution that I am honoured and delighted to join. Art is a medium for our shared human condition: in times of crises such as today, being relevant is even more important.

“I look very much forward to working with the whole organisation to develop our shared museum craft. Building on the NGS’s strong academic, professional, and institutional credentials, I aim to enhance our visibility, locally and internationally, among the public as well as among our global peers.”

Dr Line Clausen Pedersen will take up the role of Director of Collection and Research at NGS from 15 June 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...