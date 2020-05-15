Roeder & Bell, a brand new online food retailer, has launched this month giving customers in Edinburgh a new way to buy independently sourced artisan food and drink.

Each week, gourmet parcels of fresh provisions are meticulously curated by the team and packed with glorious things to eat, drink and enjoy, delivered directly to your home.

Selections change twice a week with large, small and vegetarian boxes available alongside a well-stocked pantry section with top quality and hard to find products.

The idea is to offer shoppers a contactless home food and drink delivery service, and the opportunity to experience and support the very best food produce from bespoke and independent suppliers. Food and drink parcels can be delivered daily, to postcodes across Edinburgh.

It is hoped the online service will also help give food brand suppliers a boost whilst restaurants are shuttered during the current Covid – 19 crisis.

Roeder & Bell’s focus is entirely on local and independent brands, showcasing some of the most innovative and exciting products on the market.

The new company offers a wide range of meats, fruit and vegetables, treats, drinks, condiments and pantry products. Suppliers include: George Bower Butchers; I J Mellis, Yester Farm Dairies; The Edinburgh Butter Co; Union of Genius; Aye Pickled; Dr Wills; Yorkshire Dama; East Neuk Kilnhouse; Ocelot Chocolate; Heather Hills Farm; Pekoe Tea; The Source Coffee Co; Jarvis Pickle; Rora Dairy; Au Gourmand; David Lowrie; Charles Stamper, and Company Bakery.

Roeder & Bell has also partnered with Raeburn Fine Wines, one of Scotland’s most respected wine merchants, specialising in old world wines and offers a selection of, mostly organic, wines and champagne from their world class stock.

Cameron Bell and Emma Roeder, the husband-and-wife team behind the Edinburgh based online food retailer, bootstrapped the business out of the recent Covid-19 lockdown.

Originally the couple had ambitions to open a boutique grocery store in the capital in the hope to elevate the traditional grocery store experience. But, with Covid-19 restrictions, the duo thought it best to explore opportunities with their innovative business idea and launched Roeder & Bell services online on 6 April 2020.

Roeder & Bell Co-Founder, Emma Roeder said: “We decided from the beginning to do things differently. Consumers have increasingly turned their attention to online purchasing in recent weeks and there is a renewed interest in supporting local businesses – especially in the food and drink sectors.

“The landscape is changing fast and Roeder & Bell aim to provide customers in Edinburgh with a range of fresh meats, dairies, vegetables, fruit, baked goods and artisanal items at their fingertips without the hassle of visiting multiple stores.

“Our food selections and parcels are a celebration of unique products we know people will absolutely love discovering, with the added benefit of supporting local businesses.

“Supporting local neighbourhood stores has never been more important and our Roeder & Bell selections come from suppliers we know and trust, who meet the quality and high standard our customers desire.”

Cameron Bell continued the story:”We are all about old fashioned service combined with the modern convenience of online ordering and same-day delivery. We care about where our food selections come from, and at Roeder & Bell, we hope we’ve made it easy for customers to click and buy. From award winning George Bower Butcher Scottish Beef to our Heather Hills Farm Honey and the perfect-pick fresh produce from Charles Stamper, all of our selected food products come from independents we know and trust.”

“We hope that our weekly Roeder & Bell selections change our customers’ usual shopping patterns, force them to try new and exciting products with every order and inspire home chefs to experiment and create their own culinary creations with our fantastic fresh produce.”

Orders for Roeder & Bell food selections are now available online priced from £40. Their gourmet food parcel selections change twice a week and customers can order seven days a week, with same-day delivery when ordering before 1.00pm.

Roeder & Bell current delivery area is anywhere across Edinburgh, inside a five mile radius of the city centre.

To order and purchase visit: https://www.roederandbell.com/

