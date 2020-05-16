Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lanarkshire, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive of NHS Lothian.

Mr Campbell will join NHS Lothian on 15 June 2020 for a handover period before taking up the reins on 25 June.

NHS Lothian Chief Executive, Tim Davison, has a period of planned leave before retiring in early August.

Esther Roberton, NHS Lothian Interim Chair said: “NHS Lothian Board members and I would like to thank Tim for his talented leadership and outstanding commitment throughout an exceptional 37 year career in the NHS in Scotland. We wish him a very enjoyable retirement.

“Calum Campbell comes to us as a dedicated and already highly experienced Chief Executive and we look forward to welcoming him to his new role here at NHS Lothian.”

