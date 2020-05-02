HM The Queen has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Richard Callander LVO OBE TD as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Midlothian to succeed Sir Robert Clerk Bt. OBE who retired on 3 April 2020.

Midlothian MP, Owen Thompson, said: “My congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Richard Callander on his appointment as Lord Lieutenant for Midlothian, the Queen’s representative for our area.

“It’s an unusual time to get settled in this role, with our usual civic life on hold due to coronavirus, but I very much look forward to meeting and working with him in the future. My very best wishes also go to his predecessor Sir Robert Clerk – I wish him well in his retirement.”

Like this: Like Loading...