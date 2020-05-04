A luxury city hotel has won a hat trick of awards at this year’s prestigious Scottish Hotel Awards, including the awardfor the most romantic hotel in Edinburgh.

With its three Jacuzzi suites widely acknowledged as some of the most romantic rooms in the city, Nira Caledonia took home the deserved accolade of Edinburgh’s ‘Romantic Hotel of the Year’. The hotel’s Blackwood’s Bar and Grill, which focuses on only using fresh, seasonal and local supplies, picked up the Edinburgh regional award for the best breakfast in the ‘Smaller Hotel’ category.

General Manager Chris Lynch also received a Special Commendation for ‘Customer Care Leadership’, noting his commitment to delivering a top-class experience for his guests.

The 17th annual Scottish Hotel Awards were held via a virtual ceremony after initially

postponing the event, to give the industry much welcomed news during the industry shutdown.

Chris Lynch, General Manager at Nira Caledonia said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by the industry. It was an uplifting evening and the perfect opportunity for everyone to come together to support one another, which is all the more meaningful

during this difficult time.

“We’re looking forward to reopening as soon as it is safe to do so, and showing our guests all of the reasons why we have been recognised as one of the best hotels in Edinburgh.

“We also wish to congratulate all of the other well-deserved winners and participants of the awards this year.”

Awards chairman Gary McLean Quin “At this hugely difficult time, with all hotels closed other than for key workers, we are acutely aware of the challenges faced by the industry and its people.

“We hope that the announcement of the 2020 results will give hotels and dedicated professionals a helpful, valuable boost as we all think about and plan ahead for a possible phased or partial re-opening, whenever that time comes.”

A blend of traditional Georgian romanticism and contemporary features, Nira’s

philosophy is centred on providing a truly special stay, bespoke service and acute attention to detail.

The four-star hotel’s prime location makes it ideal for city getaways. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, Nira Caledonia is just a short walk from the city’s

main shopping district, Princes Street, as well as a host of attractions and historical landmarks.

It is part of Shanti Hospitality, a hotel and leisure company with a focus on building and developing exceptional assets and brands. There are two other properties in the Nira portfolio; Nira Alpina in St Moritz and Shanti Maurice in Mauritius.

niracaledonia.com

Like this: Like Loading...