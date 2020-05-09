Residents in Drylaw House Gardens got together to hold a socially distanced tea party to mark VE Day.

The event was organised by DJ Edinburgh, Jim Henderson, as part of the many events he has organised in the street and also online during the coronavirus lockdown. He has been keeping spirits up by playing music for his neighbours, either from his kitchen online or sometimes from his garden.

Locals had put up bunting and other decorations and baked cakes and made sandwiches for today – some even danced in their garden as Jim played music from the 1940’s.

8th May 2020 Edinburgh – Residents in Drylaw House Gardens, Edinburgh held a socially distanced tea party to mark VE Day during the covid19 lockdown. The event was organised by DJ Jim Henderson (DJ Edinburgh). PHOTO Live Edinburgh News

Jim has been hosting a wide range of music events from quizzes, 90’s night and even a bingo session to help people thorough this time.

To find out more about DJ Edinburgh and all the good work he has been doing to keep people happy follow him on his Facebook page by clicking here.

