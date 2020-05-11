Louis, the nine and a half year-old black cat, lost one of his nine lives today. He fell in the Water of Leith at Rennie’s Isle after a fight with another cat.
He had been in the water for over an hour and was clinging on to some floating debris under the bridge.
It took 20 firefighters and a rescue team using a boat to bring him ashore, where Louis’s owner, Lara Donaldson, was waiting to give him a hug and dry him off.
Her partner, Richard Henderson, told The Scottish Sun that he had been trying to rescue the cat for quite a while, but then decided to call the fire brigade. He said the cat was just going under the water when the fire crews got to the scene.