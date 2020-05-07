The decision regarding the outcome of season 2019/20 remains in doubt tonight after the release of Rangers ‘dossier of evidence’ which was sent out to the other 41 SPFL clubs earlier today.

Rangers previously called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and its legal advisor Rod McKenzie after claiming they had received “alarming” evidence from a whistleblower.

They also claimed that clubs were “bullied” into voting for the SPFL proposal which would allow the board to call the campaign with Celtic named champions and Hearts relegated.

Clubs are now examining its contents of the dossier with a vote on the need for an independent investigation set for 12 May.

The EGM set for next week was forced by Rangers and backed by Hearts and Stranraer who need the support of 32 clubs for an inquiry to take place.

A meeting of the 12 Premiership clubs and Championship winners Dundee United has been delayed until tomorrow as they digest the contents of Rangers’ evidence.

The SPFL have responded by tweeting that ‘There is not “a single shred of evidence” to support claims of “bullying and coercion”

An SPFL statement reads: “It is now a month since Rangers accused the SPFL of bullying and corruption relating to the Dundee FC return.

“Since Rangers publicly demanded the suspension of the SPFL’s chief executive and legal counsel, everyone in Scottish football has waited patiently for them to present their case.

“However, an initial examination of their ‘dossier’ has failed to identify a single shred of evidence to support Rangers’ vociferous claims of corruption, bullying and coercion by SPFL staff.

“If Rangers have any good reason for Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie to be suspended, we have yet to see it.”

