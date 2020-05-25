Pupils in Primary 6 at Craigour Park Primary School have shared with their thoughts about what they might do When this is all over  

When this is all over 

I’ll tell you what I’ll do 

I’ll catch up with my friends 

To see what’s new 

When this is all over 

I’ll be at rest 

Because the NHS workers 

Are the best 

When this is all over 

I’ll go out to the shops 

And if we go far 

We won’t have to talk to the cops 

When this is all over 

The first thing I’ll add 

Is “Oh my god” 

“That was turning me mad!” 

When this is all over 

We’ll have a lot of fun 

Now that finally 

Lockdown is done 

When this is all over 

I’ll tell you what I’ll do 

I’ll catch up with my friends 

To see what’s new 

By Aaron Alexander P6A

When this is all over

This is a time we wish we were free. 

This is a time we are all afraid. 

We wish to be happy, our health is key,

We think of those times we played.

but all we have is our home.

For this time we need to get through.

It’s hard but you’re not alone

P.E with Joe Wicks is what we do.

By Amelia Kwecke P6B

When this is all over 

When this is all over 

The first thing I’ll do 

go to the Chinese for chocolate fondue

When this is all over 

The first place I’ll go 

is to morrisons for ice cream and cookie dough

When this is all over 

The first one I’ll see 

is my cousin Cayden eating his first green pea

When this is all over 

The first thing I’ll say 

I am going to wash my hands every single day 

When this is all over 

The first one I’ll meet 

is my aunt and we will take a well deserved seat 

Until this is over 

I’ll stay here at home 

where I will have a spa in my bath with some foam 

By Kaitlyn Murray P6B

When this is all over 

When this is all over 

The first thing I’ll do 

                       Go and see my friends and give them a hug or two. 

When this is all over 

The first place I’ll go 

I’ll go to the cinema with someone I know. 

When this is all over 

The first ones I’ll see  

           Are my Grandma and Pops and Nana and Granpy  

When this is all over 

The first thing I’ll say 

Is “FREEDOM!!! I can restart my life from today!” 

When this is all over 

The first one I’ll meet 

Is Tedi as she lives at the end of my street.   

Until this is over 

I’ll stay here at home 

Sitting at my desk and writing this poem 

By Isla Hay Musk  P6A

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.