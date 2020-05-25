Pupils in Primary 6 at Craigour Park Primary School have shared with their thoughts about what they might do When this is all over

When this is all over

I’ll tell you what I’ll do

I’ll catch up with my friends

To see what’s new

When this is all over

I’ll be at rest

Because the NHS workers

Are the best

When this is all over

I’ll go out to the shops

And if we go far

We won’t have to talk to the cops

When this is all over

The first thing I’ll add

Is “Oh my god”

“That was turning me mad!”

When this is all over

We’ll have a lot of fun

Now that finally

Lockdown is done

When this is all over

I’ll tell you what I’ll do

I’ll catch up with my friends

To see what’s new

By Aaron Alexander P6A

When this is all over

This is a time we wish we were free.

This is a time we are all afraid.

We wish to be happy, our health is key,

We think of those times we played.

but all we have is our home.

For this time we need to get through.

It’s hard but you’re not alone

P.E with Joe Wicks is what we do.

By Amelia Kwecke P6B

When this is all over

When this is all over

The first thing I’ll do

go to the Chinese for chocolate fondue

When this is all over

The first place I’ll go

is to morrisons for ice cream and cookie dough

When this is all over

The first one I’ll see

is my cousin Cayden eating his first green pea

When this is all over

The first thing I’ll say

I am going to wash my hands every single day

When this is all over

The first one I’ll meet

is my aunt and we will take a well deserved seat

Until this is over

I’ll stay here at home

where I will have a spa in my bath with some foam

By Kaitlyn Murray P6B

