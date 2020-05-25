Pupils in Primary 6 at Craigour Park Primary School have shared with their thoughts about what they might do When this is all over
When this is all over
I’ll tell you what I’ll do
I’ll catch up with my friends
To see what’s new
When this is all over
I’ll be at rest
Because the NHS workers
Are the best
When this is all over
I’ll go out to the shops
And if we go far
We won’t have to talk to the cops
When this is all over
The first thing I’ll add
Is “Oh my god”
“That was turning me mad!”
When this is all over
We’ll have a lot of fun
Now that finally
Lockdown is done
When this is all over
I’ll tell you what I’ll do
I’ll catch up with my friends
To see what’s new
By Aaron Alexander P6A
When this is all over
This is a time we wish we were free.
This is a time we are all afraid.
We wish to be happy, our health is key,
We think of those times we played.
but all we have is our home.
For this time we need to get through.
It’s hard but you’re not alone
P.E with Joe Wicks is what we do.
By Amelia Kwecke P6B
When this is all over
When this is all over
The first thing I’ll do
go to the Chinese for chocolate fondue
When this is all over
The first place I’ll go
is to morrisons for ice cream and cookie dough
When this is all over
The first one I’ll see
is my cousin Cayden eating his first green pea
When this is all over
The first thing I’ll say
I am going to wash my hands every single day
When this is all over
The first one I’ll meet
is my aunt and we will take a well deserved seat
Until this is over
I’ll stay here at home
where I will have a spa in my bath with some foam
By Kaitlyn Murray P6B
When this is all over
When this is all over
The first thing I’ll do
Go and see my friends and give them a hug or two.
When this is all over
The first place I’ll go
I’ll go to the cinema with someone I know.
When this is all over
The first ones I’ll see
Are my Grandma and Pops and Nana and Granpy
When this is all over
The first thing I’ll say
Is “FREEDOM!!! I can restart my life from today!”
When this is all over
The first one I’ll meet
Is Tedi as she lives at the end of my street.
Until this is over
I’ll stay here at home
Sitting at my desk and writing this poem
By Isla Hay Musk P6A