We’ve all been missing getting out and about, having a drink or two, and eating some restaurant-style meals haven’t we?

Especially here in Edinburgh, there’s an abundance of excellent food and drink on offer in the city. Cravings for restaurant fare have probably set in for some of you by now.

Edinburgh has many high-end places where you can eat, but there’s a vast array of good quality, cheaper alternatives on offer too. Whether it’s a cosy pub where you find a corner, order some authentic snacks and settle down to read a book or this Mayan Gods slot review, or you stumble across an authentic noodle bar tucked away outside of the hustle and bustle of the city centre, the food options are endless here. When it comes to cuisine, Edinburgh’s reputation is assured.

We thought we’d remind you of some of the tastiest places to eat when we can all go out again.

Oink

If you’re after food that’ll hit the spot and on a budget too, then you can’t really go wrong with Oink, especially if you’re a fan of delicious pork between a soft roll topped with haggis or sage and onion. You can even get it topped with homemade crackling, too. With accompaniments such as homemade mustard mayo, homemade BBQ and homemade chilli cheese, Oink is just about as tasty as it gets.

Red Box Noodle Bar

Noodle bars are just the ticket in Edinburgh. A firm favourite for lots of locals is Red Box Noodle Bar, on West Nicolson Street. The delicious, fresh food on offer there is easy on your wallet too. Red Box Noodle Bar is hugely popular. You can choose from a variety of noodle types, then you select your vegetables and sauce. It’s simple, fast cuisine but it’s darn tasty.

Belushi’s

Who doesn’t like a burger?! That is exactly why Belushi’s on Market Street has really made a name for itself, alongside its fantastic food too, of course. Not only is it reasonably priced, but it’s beautifully presented. Popular with students and tourists especially, Belushi’s burgers – alongside other pub grub on offer – is well worth trying.

The Royal McGregor

Located in Edinburgh’s Old Town, The Royal McGregor serves up one hell of a Scottish breakfast. Not only is the fry up tasty and filling, but it’s cheap too. For just under £7 you can get stuck into a haggis, mushroom, tomato, tattie scone, beans, toast, sausage, fried egg, bacon and black pudding filling breakfast.

Bodega

Mexican food is becomingly increasingly popular all around the world, which means Bodega has established itself as one of the best in town. Located on Elm Row, Bodega offers beautifully prepared Mexican and Tex Mex grub. From the likes of their soft shell tacos to their Baja cod bites, alongside their scrumptious Korean fried chicken, Bodega is just about as cheap and cheerful as it gets.

Meltmongers

Ah, the good old cheese toastie. Located on Bruntsfield Place and on Dundas Street, Meltmongers pays a great deal of respect to the humble old cheese toastie. This is definitely something to put on your wish list. Their hugely popular Mac & Cheese Melt is a crowdpleaser, as is their Philly Cheese Steak Melt which is under £7. If beefy or cheesy sandwiches are your thing, then Meltmongers is definitely a top tip.

We have to mention The Pakora Bar, Ting Thai Caravan, Mosque Kitchen, Illegal Jack’s and Bross Bagels, too. Where’s your favourite place that you are keen to get back to?

