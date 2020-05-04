Dornoch Castle Hotel has come up with a way of encouraging its customers to thank frontline workers during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

For every two night break package they purchased ahead now (which can be used between 1 September 2020 to 30 April 2021, excluding New Year and Easter), Dornoch Castle Hotel is offering a free one night break which they can gift to a key worker, or valuable “Covid-19 hero” of their choice.

The breaks, which start at £250, with upgrades available to superior and deluxe rooms, can be booked through the voucher portal on the Castle’s website – www.dornochcastlehotel.com.

After purchase the guest can contact the hotel, known for its own gin distilled on site, to book the stay. At this point the free voucher will also be sent to the key worker/valuable person nominated by the purchaser, so they can arrange their stay too.

“We’re using the phases key worker and valuable persons for this offer ,” said Matthew Logie, General Manager at the Hotel. “But really we are being very flexible as so many people have stood up to the plate on this one. It can be anyone whom the guest purchasing the deal feels deserves to be rewarded for their role in the country’s current pandemic, so an NHS worker, a police officer, a care home worker, a binman, a shop worker, a teacher, or even a volunteer who has helped out in the community. Or it could be to treat a grandparent coming out of isolation. There are so many reasons to say thank you.”

“Like many businesses we have struggled during the outbreak, but want to fight back and look to the future after lockdown ends, where there may be some return to normality. We are looking at ways of adapting the business to incorporate the necessary social distancing measures, and so on.”

