Police have issued a warning to car owners following a rise of thefts in the capital.

Thieves are using devices legally bought on the internet to interrupt the signal between the key fob and vehicle.

This allows them to break in to steal valuables and in some cases the vehicles themselves.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson warned: “Criminals can block the radio signal between the fob and vehicle, using a signal blocker.

“You press your fob and walk away as normal, thinking the vehicle is locked. But it isn’t.

“Once inside your vehicle, thieves can remove any items they like or drive it away by plugging a reprogramming device into the on-board diagnostics port and program a key, which may only take seconds.”

Preventative measures

Keep your key device in a signal blocking pouch, which has a lining that prevents the items inside from receiving or transmitting radio frequency signals.

Check vehicle doors are locked before walking away.

Make sure the key and any spares are stored securely and safely. Do not store them near windows or doors.

If you buy a secondhand keyless car, get the key reprogrammed.

Consider using a steering lock.

General advice

Do not leave any valuable items in the vehicle. If left on show they will encourage thieves to break in. Glove boxes and under seats are not secure and are unsuitable for the storage of valuables.

A visible steering lock will be a deterrent to thieves as someone who is ‘obviously conscious’ of security is less likely to leave valuables in a vehicle.

Avoid parking in dark, secluded areas. Choose locations that are well lit and overlooked by houses, passers-by and covered by CCTV if possible.

