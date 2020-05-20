Police are appealing for information and assistance from the public to help trace 17-year-old Khuong Hoang Van who went missing from Ladywell, Livingston, in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday morning.

Khuong is described as Vietnamese, around 5 ft4 in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was wearing a brown top and jacket, black jeans and blue Crocs.

Inspector Brendan McMahon, Livingston Police Office, said: “We believe that Khuong, who speaks little English, is new to Livingston and therefore may not be familiar with the town. We don’t believe he has any money or a phone with him but it’s possible he’s travelled, most likely by train, to the west of Scotland, possibly Glasgow.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have seen him or who has information about where he is to call police. We need to make sure he is ok and have him come back to where he was staying.

Information can be passed to officers at Livingston Police Office via 101. Please quote incident number 0785 of 19 May 2020 when calling.

