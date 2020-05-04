Police Scotland is again renewing its commitment to finding the body of Suzanne Pilley, 10 years after her disappearance.

On May 4, 2010, Suzanne left her home in Whitson Road, Edinburgh to attend her place of work in Thistle Street, Edinburgh.

However, the 38-year-old failed to show up at her office and was subsequently reported missing after family and friends were unable to get in contact with her.

A major missing person investigation was launched, which subsequently became a murder inquiry.

As a result, David Gilroy was charged on June 23, 2010, before being convicted of Suzanne’s murder March 15, 2012.

Gilroy, now 57, is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years.

While Suzanne’s body was never recovered, the investigation by Edinburgh CID focussed on the Rest and Be Thankful and Argyll Forrest, where it is suspected her remains have been hidden.

Several visits to the area with extensive searching having been conducted over the past decade, based on information from the public. However, to date, her body remains missing.

For the 10-year anniversary of Suzanne’s disappearance, Police Scotland is asking for anyone who may have information that can assist with the inquiry to find Suzanne’s body, but has yet to come forward, to do so immediately.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, from Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division, said: “I am entirely confident that justice was served in terms of Suzanne’s murder. However, it is deeply regretful that, as of now, we have been unable to recover her body and bring a sense of closure to her family.

“We will continue to revisit this investigation and conduct fresh search activity in the Argyll Forest area, whenever we receive new information from the public. So, with that in mind, I’d urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information, but who hasn’t yet spoken with police, to contact us immediately.”

“Sadly, Suzanne’s father Rob passed away in February 2019 without ever knowing what happened to his daughter. We remain committed to finding these answers for Suzanne’s mother, Sylvia and sister, Gail.”

Gail Fairgrieve, Suzanne’s sister, said: “For the past decade we have lived in a state of limbo, waiting for the news that Suzanne’s body had been found, but we’ve never been able to get that closure.

“We accept that Suzanne was murdered and believe that the person responsible is in prison, but we feel we cannot say a proper goodbye until her body is found.

“Both my mother and I want to again thank the public who have continued to contact the police, which has always given us hope that Suzanne has not been forgotten. We understand that only one person can tell us where Suzanne is but has refused to do so. Police Scotland will respond to any information and are committed to bringing us some form of closure.

“Their investigation can only conclude when Suzanne is found and so I would plead with anyone who knows something but hasn’t come forward to search their conscience and get in touch. Not for our sake, but for Suzanne’s. Please let us give her the burial and send-off she deserves.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

