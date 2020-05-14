Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to two young girls in Dalkeith.

The incident happened around 5.40 pm yesterday afternoon when two 11-year-old girls were approached by a man in woodland at the rear of Bruce Gardens and Kippielaw Estate, Dalkeith, Midlothian, who exposed himself.

The suspect is white, around 5ft 10in in height, of slim build, with dark hair which is shaved at the sides and facial hair. He is described as being aged between 25 and 30 and was wearing a red and grey NY Yankees baseball cap, a red hooded top with grey and white vertical stripes to the front, a dark coloured top worn underneath and baggy grey jogging bottoms with Nike trainers.

Inspector Andy Hill of Haddington Police Station said: “Although the girls were not physically harmed this was a serious incident and frightening for them. We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any information that could assist with our enquiries, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2972 of 13 May, 2020.

