Police searching for missing Edinburgh man Richard Forbes who has not been seen since March 18 have found a body in the Canty Bay area of North Berwick.

While the body has not been formally identified, the 52-year-old’s family have been made aware of the discovery.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered from the Canty Bay area of North Berwick.

“The body has still to be formally identified, but the family of Richard Forbes, 52, reported missing from Edinburgh on Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

