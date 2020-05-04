Police have recovered drugs with an estimated street value of over £180,000 during the weekend.

Two men aged 33 and 23 have been charged in relation to the first incident on Saturday, 2 May, 2020 and another man, aged 20, has been charged in relation to a separate incident on Sunday, 3 May, 2020.

Officers from the East Lothian Community Action Team were on patrol around 4.30pm on Saturday when they spoke to two men in a Ford Fiesta parked on Bridge Street, Tranent. Following further proactive enquiries including a vehicle and house search, officers recovered what is believed to be cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £4920.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The Community Action Team were involved again on Sunday when they were concerned with the way a silver BMW was being driven on the A1, Abbotsview, Haddington. A search of the vehicle found what is believed to be cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £175,500.

All three men were arrested and charged and will appear at court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell, area commander for East Lothian, said: “This is a great example of proactive policing and joint work between plain clothed officers, uniformed officers and detectives. I would like to praise everyone involved for their diligence.”

If anyone has any information about drug related crime in their area, please contact Police Scotland on 101.

