Police are urging motorists to drive safely after a number of people were charged in connection with high level speeding offences over the bank holiday weekend.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing said: “The dangers of speeding are well known and have been shown time and again as being a significant factor in fatal and serious injury collisions.

“Speeding increases your risk of being involved in a collision. With the current challenges facing us just now, we need to protect the NHS and save lives, therefore, drivers need to be more cautious and consider other road users.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“The high speeds detected over the weekend show that despite the clear risks involved a minority of drivers are still willing to take their chance. Officers will continue to patrol the road network to deter and detect illegal driving behaviour in an effort to keep the public safe.

“Additionally, the stay at home message from the Scottish Government is still in place, therefore, we would ask people to consider if their journey really is essential. If it is, drive safely.”

