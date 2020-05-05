Queens Manor, the care home on Queensferry Road, has just been named as one of the top 20 homes in Scotland.

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards highlight those homes which they can recommend in any part of the UK. The awards are based on over 160,000 reviews from residents and their family and friends in the year to February 2020.

All aspects of the home passed muster, including cleanliness, the home’s facilities, activities, safety and security, management and value for money. Queens Manor is the most recommended care home in Scotland on the same list.

Sharon McGowan, General Manager at Queens Manor said: “It’s an honour to receive this award, and it’s fantastic to know that so many residents and their families have taken the time to recommend us, allowing us to be named in the top 20 care homes in Scotland I’m incredibly proud of the whole team, who work tirelessly to deliver quality care, and create a safe homely environment, for all those living with us.”

Head of Lifestyle Enrichment Suzy Cardosa said: “Everybody who lives and works in our home cares for each other and cares about the community we live in. We all take the time to really get to know each individual and their needs and hobbies as well as ensure we stay active within our community. I think being passionate about doing all of these things well, has contributed towards receiving such lovely reviews. Even within the current climate, we’ve made sure our residents spirits are kept high and we’re engaging with the community with donations to foodbanks, exchanging letters with local schools and using applications such as Skype to stay connected.”

Queens Manor is playing its part in the wider care sector and supporting the NHS where possible. They are currently still taking admissions into our care home for those that need care in the next 4 weeks, so call them on 0131 339 9653 if you are looking for care or need any further help.

Queens Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides residential and dementia care residents from respite care to long term stays.



