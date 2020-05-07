There are two outdoor advertising sites in Edinburgh which now have new work from creatives saying thank you to key workers.

This is the idea of Edinburgh-based The Lane Agency which secured advertising space worth £200,000 from Ocean Outdoors £10 million small and medium sized (SME) Fund.

They decided to use the space to support their creative partners such as designers, art directors, photographers, illustrators and 3D animators.

Colin Prior, the landscape photographer, and Martin Wonnacott whose work with Coca Cola in New York has made him a well known photographer, are two of those featured.

The Lane Agency asked for a simple rainbow in a unique style. The designs will be shared on the Lane’s website, social media and will be linked to the NHS Trust of charities.

Each poster has a design with the artist’s name and a link to an online gallery. The posters will be located in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Southampton.

Ali Findlay, managing director of the Lane Agency, said: “The objective of our rainbow campaign is to spread joy, celebrate creativity and generate a positive emotional response. As well as expressing solidarity with the creative community we work with, we also hope to bring some happiness to people who see the posters, including key workers on the front-line of helping the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phil Hall, joint managing Director, Ocean Outdoor, said: “For many in the advertising industry, income streams and operating costs are under incredible strain. Ocean hopes to alleviate some of that stress through the creation of our SME fund. We were delighted to hear that The Lane have decided to dedicate the advertising space we offered in collaboration to such an inspiring idea, and we were happy to support them in ensuring the artwork reaches as many areas of the UK as possible.”

