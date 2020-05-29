A train which tried to stop at Haymarket, eventually came to a halt just past Waverley after the brakes failed.

Reporting on an incident last August the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said that the train was already over the maximum permitted speed as it approached Haymarket East Junction.

The sleeper service from London Euston was eventually brought to a halt 650 metres past the platform in Waverley. The train manager operated an emergency button in a coach when the brakes on all coaches failed.

The problem arose from an isolating cock which had been closed during coupling operations at Carstairs where the Edinburgh and Glasgow trains are split.

The full report is below and the RAIB says that six learning points can be taken from what could have been a more serious incident if a train had been coming in the other direction.

