Essential Edinburgh, the BID operator for the city centre, has set up a scheme to make it easy for you to show gratitude towards Edinburgh’s key workers – and support local businesses at the same time.

By partnering with Collection Pot, an online donation platform, people can donate an amount that will then be gifted to local key workers to spend in city centre businesses. All funds raised will be converted into Edinburgh Gift Cards, allowing for easy delivery and redemption once businesses re-open.

The cards can be spent in more than 100 city centre businesses, including shops, hairdressers, restaurants, hotels and bars so our key-workers can treat themselves with whatever they wish, and it gives the added benefit of creating valuable spend in the local economy.

Roddy Smith, CEO of Essential Edinburgh said: “Creating this collection pot is physical way of thanking key-workers, giving them something back for their care and support of Edinburgh’s community. Donations can be of any size and every penny will be converted into loaded gift cards, which will be delivered to as many key-workers in Edinburgh as possible. By donating into the collection pot, you will not just be showing your thanks to our amazing front-line workers, you will also be supporting city centre businesses at this critical time.”

Louise MacLean, Director of Sales & Marketing at Signature Pubs said: “Like many others, I want to show my immense gratitude to all the key workers that are selflessly caring for and supporting our community. This is a fantastic way to do just that, they can treat themselves from over 100 businesses, while also supporting local businesses like ours at such a crucial time. We can’t wait to welcome our front-line heroes and Edinburgh locals when restrictions are eased.”

Donations can be made here

Like this: Like Loading...