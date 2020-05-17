The Scottish Government has announced that it is increasing spending in Scottish national, regional and community newspapers to £3 million.

The Republic of Media are assisting The Scottish Government in placing advertising in Scottish media.

Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, announced the move in a tweet.

.@scotgov is increasing advertising spend to the value of £3 million in Scottish national, regional and community newspapers



This significant investment will provide a valuable economic stimulus for the newspaper industry in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/CcLXVW9k1j — ScotGovEconomy (@scotgoveconomy) May 14, 2020

For the sake of openness, we are delighted to say that as a member of the Independent Community News Network, The Edinburgh Reporter, along with Midlothian View and The Broughton Spurtle are included in the list of titles which may be considered for some of that spend.

The UK Government spent £35 million on its Covid-19 related advertising, but despite lobbying from our industry organisation, none of the members were awarded any of that advertising spend. It was instead directed to major companies including JPI Media who publish The Edinburgh Evening News and The Scotsman.

As at the beginning of this month the ICNN reported that 95% of the independent news sector had not had any financial support from the government.

