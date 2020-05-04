This week, as thousands of construction workers in England head back to work, construction firms in Scotland are not able to do so, as the Scottish Government have not yet lifted their ban on non-essential construction work.

The Scottish Government insists that only essential construction work is carried out, despite firms promising to enforce social distancing rules on construction sites. This has been heavily criticised by the Scottish Conservatives.

Lothian MSP, Jeremy Balfour, who is Shadow Minister for Housing, Communities and Social Security, challenged the Scottish Government on their decision during Virtual Member’s Question Time towards the end of last week.

Commenting further Mr Balfour said: “While health has to be the priority of both the UK and Scottish Government, it is vital that – where social distancing rules can be adhered to – businesses and industries can start to get back on their feet.

“In the case of the construction industry, building firms across Scotland are telling the Scottish Government about plans they have in place that will allow their staff to go back to work, while still ensuring that health and safety guidelines are met. However, these firms are being ignored.

“The Scottish Government have not given an adequate reason as to why they are taking a different approach than the UK Government, and in doing so they are causing unnecessary damage to the economy and could see some firms go out of business as a result.”

