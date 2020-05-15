The SFA’s Joint Response Group (JRG) is considering the use of ‘hub’ stadiums which would host multiple matches over a weekend centralise match day resourcing and manage spectator safetyto enable Scottish football to resume in front of fans.

Other issues discussed include social distancing in stadia, closed-door games, online streaming, virtual season tickets, and a change to the summer transfer window.

President and JRG chair Rod Petrie reiterated that any return would be in adherence in Scottish government guidance.

At present football is suspended until 10 June under current guidelines and the JRG have said six weeks of training would be needed before competitive matches could be played.

Mr Petrie said; “I would like to thank the sub groups for the dutiful way in which they have embraced the challenges and responsibilities placed before them in finding a viable plan to restart Scottish football.

“At this juncture I would also like to acknowledge the clear guidance and pragmatic approach from the Scottish Government which anchor our plans in reality, and are based on sound medical advice and expertise.

“Naturally, we all wish to see football return as quickly as possible but we must continue to adhere to the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer whilst using the power of football to convey messages that will keep people safe and at home.

“The work of the sub-groups shows the breadth and depth of work being undertaken to ensure a smooth and safe return at the appropriate time.”

A further update is expected from the JRG at the end of the month on developing medical protocols for training and games, plus screening, testing and management of those with Covid-19, a “behind closed doors or a hybrid model” for the Premiership and another for the lower leagues and looking at player contract issues in the light of new government guidance.

