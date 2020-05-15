Today, anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card launch their latest educational film.

The film will air on YouTube at noon today, and was made in collaboration with Scotland’s teaching union, highlighting racism still suffered in Scottish workplaces.

Backed by sports stars and human rights activists such as Kevin Harper (former Albion Rovers manager), Roza Salih (Founder of Glasgow Girls), Tony McCaffery (Founder of Diversity Scotland) and Kieron Achara (former Scotland and Team GB basketball player), the short film provides deeper insight into the less visible forms that racism can manifest itself within Scotland’s workplaces.

Filmed shortly before Government advice to stay at home, interviewees involved in teaching, health care, civil service, Scottish football and recruitment industries detail their personal stories in a plea to reach out to others who may be experiencing similar circumstances.

Shan Saba, director of Brightwork recruitment says “what’s classed as ‘banter’ at work is sometimes uncomfortable to challenge. People still harbour those same prejudices and racist views. Today, they manifest themselves differently to the past”.

As many of us prepare for a phased return to workplaces, while our key workers continue to put us all ahead of their own wellbeing, the film’s goal is to ensure equality remains at the forefront of our minds and that racism in all its forms will be challenged.

“My real name was holding me back from getting interviews. After westernising my name, I started to get interviews. There was an assumption that something about me wouldn’t fit in.”

The video, Challenging Racism in the Workplace, launches at midday on Friday 15 May 2020 and you will be able to watch it at the link below from then.

