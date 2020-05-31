Edinburgh firm SimplyFixIt have been running a scheme to help any NHS workers who have iPhone problems.

Since the middle of April they have now fixed 100 devices all for free.

Jason Eccles General Manager, Simply FixIt said: “We’ve just done our 100th NHS repair.

“We’ve had to keep it to people who live in Edinburgh, because there’s a LOT of NHS staff across the country, and we’re not getting any financial help from anyone else with this.

“But 100 free repairs feels good.

These people wake up each morning and go back into work to face that amount of stress.

“I’m glad that we have been able to do this.”

If you are an NHS worker then take it to the Bruntsfield Place store then take your iPhone with a broken screen to them and they will fix it for free.

The Bruntsfield Place shop is open Monday to Friday for essential IT repairs duuring the lockdown.

If it is a newer model then they will take £100 off the price of a screen repair.

You just have to show them your NHS ID.

And if you are not an NHS worker you can still contact the company to get your computer and phone working again.

https://simplyfixit.co.uk/

PHOTO Wullie Marr

Like this: Like Loading...