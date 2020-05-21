The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has announced the appointment of Judi Heaton and Tim Mairs as Assistant Chief Constables (ACC) with Police Scotland.

Judi Heaton has been a Chief Superintendent with Humberside Police for the last seven yearsand has also worked for Cheshire Constabulary.

Ms Heaton has extensive operational and investigative experience including as Chief of Staff, Head of Crime, Head of Professional Standards, and Divisional Commander. She recently led work on leading Humberside Police’s successful HMIC inspection, and the force staff survey building public trust and confidence and support for staff.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone

Tim Mairs is currently a Temporary Assistant Chief Constable with the Police Service of Northern Ireland with responsibility for the Operational Support Department. Mr Mairs joined the PSNI in 2002 and during his service has performed roles in local policing, headquarters and within the Crime Operations Department.Additional InformationThe SPA launched a recruitment campaign for an Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) on 26 March 2020. The appointments follow a rigorous process of recruitment and selection conducted by the SPA.

The appointments have been made by the Authority to fill an existing vacancy and as part of its succession planning for the year ahead.

Announcing the appointment, David Crichton, Vice Chair of the SPA said: “I am delighted to announce today the appointment by the Scottish Police Authority of Judi Heaton and Tim Mairs as Assistant Chief Constables to Police Scotland. I am confident that both individuals will bring a range of skills that will further enhance and support the Chief Constable and wider leadership team.”

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM added: “Judi and Tim both bring considerable and diverse policing experience and ability to our strong and united leadership team.“They will add to our collective focus on a shared purpose and mission of protecting the people of Scotland.”

