Many broadcasters have signed up to new guidelines for producing TV safely during the coming weeks and months, and now STV has joined them.

When government guidance allows, the guidelines will be in place for the TV industry to follow, setting out six key areas that must be considered when planning a programme.

First and foremost the consideration for the company is the welfare of their teams, and anyone working with them. STV has worked with First Option, safety consultants to the media and entertainment industry as well as union reps and the Health and Safety Executive.

There will be a reduction in the number of people involved in productions, and the broadcaster will consider carefully the need for ‘on camera’ requirements. They will also minimise travel, give physical distancing priority along with key hygiene and possibly changing work patterns. The also undertake to provide PPE to all staff, but only as a last resort except for example in hospital situations.

In addition the broadcaster will consider mental health of its employees or those involved in productions

The guidelines refer to the UK Government advice on safely returning to work, but will no doubt also look for for specific guidance in Scotland whenever that is issued by The Scottish Government.

STV’s CEO, Simon Pitts, said today: “STV’s continued delivery of public service news and current affairs throughout the coronavirus crisis demonstrates our ability to produce programming safely, incorporating stringent new safety measures.

“Nations and regions producers like STV Productions play a vital role in driving both the UK’s world-leading production sector and the local creative economy and – working closely with The Scottish Government – this protocol can provide a vital framework for more of our colleagues, across a broader range of production, to return to work with the same level of confidence about their safety and wellbeing.”

ITV, BBC, Sky, Channel 4, Channel 5, STV, ITN, the Association for Commercial Broadcasters and On-Demand Services (COBA) and Pact are also signed up to the guidelines.

