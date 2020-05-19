NHS Lothian and its official charity partner, Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, are collaborating on preparing and delivering wellbeing boxes to NHS Lothian staff working in the community.

The pilot is called ‘Wellbeing Hub in a Tub’.

It recognises that not all staff have access to the Wellbeing rooms that are being set up across some of the hospital sites. It is also possible the staff may need alternative ways of getting support, and the boxes will make a positive difference to their health and wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxes are being sent out from today and include sleep packs, handcream, lip balm, energy snacks, refreshments, car chargers, headphones, and many other items which will support the wellbeing of the NHS teams in the community as they carry out their day to day work.

They also contain a wellbeing booklet with advice and guidance on how to look after their own emotional and physical health during the challenging times.

Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation through its NHS Lothian Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund, made the boxes possible. The wider staff wellbeing initiative is a collaboration with NHS Lothian teams, and is made possible by generous donations from companies including, British Airways, Friendly Soap, Doublebase, Cetraben, Hydromol, Diprobase, Epoderm KIND Snacks, RitterSport and BaxterStorey, with Network Rail supporting the distribution.

Amanda Langsley, Associate Director of OD and Learning, said: “It was really important for us to acknowledge the important role that all staff are playing during the pandemic and ensure that we were also supporting the wellbeing of our staff in the community.

“We have undertaken a lot of work setting up wellbeing rooms in various hospital sites and we needed to find a way to replicate this as best we could for staff who were unable to easily access these resources. 120 Wellbeing Hub in a Tub boxes will be distributed this week. This initiative will then be evaluated to ensure it is having the right impact and to determine the ongoing sustainability of this approach moving forward.”

Director of Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, Jane Ferguson, said: “Improving health and wellbeing is at the core of everything we do. During this time, staff are under increased pressure and often put their own wellbeing second. That is why it is so important that while they are helping us, we help them. This is another fantastic example of everyone coming together to support our amazing NHS Lothian colleagues and we are proud to be part of it.”

Wellbeing Hub in a Tub is part of a range of staff wellbeing initiatives that are being funded by Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation through their NHS Lothian Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund. Other parts of these initiatives include the provision of wellbeing rooms with recliner chairs, TVs and appliances so staff can rest, relax and get some much needed downtime, hot meals and drinks to keep staff nourished and refreshed during long and busy shifts, accommodation costs for staff who are self-isolating from their families, and an increased staff listening service offering support to the staff many of whom are under extreme pressure.

