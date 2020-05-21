Lothians MSP lodges motion at Holyrood to say thank you to health professionals supporting rehabilitation from Covid-19

For many of those who have suffered from COVID-19, the recovery process has been difficult and often long.

Jeremy Balfour, MSP for Lothian, has praised the health professionals from Edinburgh that are involved in supporting patients in their rehabilitation after suffering badly from the coronavirus.

In a motion lodged in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, the Scottish Conservative MSP recognised the important role that physiotherapists, speech and language therapists, dieticians, occupational therapists and radiographers are playing in people’s rehabilitation.

Commenting, Mr Balfour said: “It is at these times that we become so acutely aware of how valuable our NHS and our health professionals are.

“It is particularly important to recognise those that are helping in the recovery process from Covid-19 by easing patients into a level of normality in order for them to be able to return home.

“I want to say thank you to speech and language therapists, physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, dieticians, radiographers, as well as all other healthcare professionals from Edinburgh whose work is not going unnoticed during this pandemic.”

