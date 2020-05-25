Launching tonight (with exclusive early access to those who signup on the website) The Pantry will deliver brunch to you at home.

Delivery is made every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 11am with specific delivery dates for East, West and Midlothian.

There are familiar favourites and new dishes like ‘Sunshine on Embra’ and the Pantry’s well-known, mouth-watering waffles with blueberry compote, fresh blueberries, 100% genuine maple syrup and smoked streaky bacon.

So if you can’t be bothered cooking your own then weekends just got a whole lot tastier.

You can complete your order with accompaniments like freshly squeezed orange juice and limited, hand roasted coffee from Obadiah.

Also launching next week, B.Y.O.B. Bloody Mary’s!

From assembling the toppings of the ‘Waffle Special of the Week,’ to dipping perfectly poached eggs in hot water, brunch is carefully cooked and crafted by chef Chris, with the finishing touches created by customers, at home.

https://www.thepantryedinburgh.co.uk/

